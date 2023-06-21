UNB Corp. Declares Dividend of $1.00 (OTC:UNPA)

UNB Corp. (OTC:UNPA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
UNB Stock Performance
OTC UNPA opened at $79.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.90. UNB has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $82.00.
UNB Company Profile
