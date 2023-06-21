Uniswap (UNI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.76 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Uniswap has traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $2.76 billion and approximately $63.73 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $4.78 or 0.00015898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $85.12 or 0.00283168 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011907 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000463 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003451 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 577,501,036 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 577,501,036 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 4.62972135 USD and is up 4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 701 active market(s) with $49,380,078.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

