United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Increases Dividend to GBX 30.34 Per Share

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 30.34 ($0.39) per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is an increase from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $15.17. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

LON:UU opened at GBX 1,043 ($13.35) on Wednesday. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 813.20 ($10.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,152.50 ($14.75). The firm has a market cap of £7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,471.67, a P/E/G ratio of 138.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,060.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,047.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 336.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Phil Aspin sold 2,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,036 ($13.26), for a total transaction of £22,522.64 ($28,819.76). Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 78,000 km of wastewater pipes.

