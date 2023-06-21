Unizen Hits 1-Day Volume of $897,144.98 (ZCX)

Unizen (ZCX) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Unizen has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Unizen token can now be bought for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unizen has a total market capitalization of $17.31 million and approximately $897,144.98 worth of Unizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Unizen’s launch date was April 11th, 2021. Unizen’s total supply is 999,979,977 tokens and its circulating supply is 254,790,427 tokens. The Reddit community for Unizen is https://reddit.com/r/unizen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unizen’s official message board is unizen-io.medium.com. Unizen’s official Twitter account is @unizen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unizen’s official website is unizen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unizen is a new class of digital asset exchange that provides global traders and retail investors with access to exciting blockchain projects through the combined functionality of a secure CEX, DEX, AI-driven social sentiment indicators and Binance-level liquidity: all in one seamless user experience.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

