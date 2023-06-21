Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $262.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on MTN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $256.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $261.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Vail Resorts from $232.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vail Resorts

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $4,674,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vail Resorts by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,054,000. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vail Resorts Stock Performance

NYSE:MTN opened at $246.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.21. Vail Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $201.91 and a fifty-two week high of $269.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.83.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $8.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.88 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.16 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vail Resorts will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $8.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 113.81%.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

