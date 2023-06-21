Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $292.52 and last traded at $292.52. Approximately 13,884 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 134,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $283.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.67.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $286.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.67%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth $182,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,863,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 35.6% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 136.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 41.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

See Also

