Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by WealthNavi Inc.

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,416,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,602 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 28.8% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. WealthNavi Inc. owned about 1.57% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $1,690,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 20,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,546,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,174,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $111.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

