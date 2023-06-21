Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $277.09. 132,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,089. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $283.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.03.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.