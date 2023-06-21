Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,859 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000.

VV stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.74. 35,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,005. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.20 and its 200-day moving average is $184.79. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $203.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

