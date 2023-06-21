Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Sold by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,919 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of Royal Fund Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Royal Fund Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $19,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK opened at $232.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $236.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $214.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.21.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.