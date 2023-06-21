Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 168,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 124,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,499,000 after buying an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $736,000. Finally, BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,840,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

