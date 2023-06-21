Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 347,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,917 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.6% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $17,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 763,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,387,498. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.16 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

