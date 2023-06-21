Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Boosted by BCS Wealth Management

BCS Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $218.21 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $221.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $208.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.27. The firm has a market cap of $301.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

