Velocys (LON:VLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 6447931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of £32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.18.
Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.
