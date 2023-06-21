Velocys (LON:VLS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.80

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.80 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.95 ($0.02), with a volume of 6447931 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.10 ($0.03).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Get Velocys alerts:

Velocys Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.90 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.04, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of £32.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.00 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

About Velocys

In other Velocys news, insider Tom Quigley acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £12,000 ($15,355.09). Insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.