Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $53.62 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded up 19% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Verasity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 23.5% against the dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and $26.95 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003322 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000571 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007107 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

