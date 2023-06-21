Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Down 4.7%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) shares were down 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.60 and last traded at $18.77. Approximately 66,508 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 698,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VERV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 36,652 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 260.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Verve Therapeutics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

