VirtualMeta Price Up 17% This Week (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. VirtualMeta has a total market capitalization of $8.12 million and $31,269.60 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 17% higher against the U.S. dollar. One VirtualMeta token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About VirtualMeta

VirtualMeta’s genesis date was March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. The official website for VirtualMeta is vmeta.studio. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.0034397 USD and is up 10.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13,687.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

