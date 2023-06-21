Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.
Vista Gold Stock Down 2.6 %
VGZ opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.76.
About Vista Gold
Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.
