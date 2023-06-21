Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vista Gold from $2.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

Vista Gold Stock Down 2.6 %

VGZ opened at $0.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.38. Vista Gold has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vista Gold by 24.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vista Gold by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 106,874 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Vista Gold by 54.5% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 797,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

