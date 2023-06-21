Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 328,602 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 117.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,031 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 328,602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.23% of NXP Semiconductors worth $113,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 56,051 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 336.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 125,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $23,362,000 after buying an additional 96,557 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the first quarter valued at approximately $820,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $193.26. 447,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,147,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.82. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $132.08 and a 12-month high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total value of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXPI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $216.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.74.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

