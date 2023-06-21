Vontobel Holding Ltd. Acquires 442,503 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 86.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 955,843 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 442,503 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.16% of Lowe’s Companies worth $191,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOW. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,148 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 795.8% in the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 51.9% during the first quarter. MBL Wealth LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 73.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.84. 745,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,980,996. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.12 and a 1-year high of $223.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $207.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.62.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.90%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.