Vontobel Holding Ltd. Grows Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,695,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351,737 shares during the quarter. PDD makes up 1.6% of Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in PDD were worth $280,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,897,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 3,780.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,845,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771,693 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter worth about $6,736,000.

Get PDD alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Nomura boosted their price objective on PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $75.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.64.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.29. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $7.34. The firm had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Profile

(Get Rating)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.