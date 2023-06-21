Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
