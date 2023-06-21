Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:IDE opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.61. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

