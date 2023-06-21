Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 13.8%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 986,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 483,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
Several analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $549.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.
In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
