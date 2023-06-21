Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Trading Down 13.8%

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating)’s share price was down 13.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.85 and last traded at $12.06. Approximately 986,986 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 483,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VYGR shares. StockNews.com raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $549.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.55.

Insider Transactions at Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $2.79. The firm had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.33 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 95.18% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Alfred Sandrock sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total value of $58,231.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,680,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,746.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 11,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

