VVS Finance Trading 4.1% Higher This Week (VVS)

VVS Finance (VVS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, VVS Finance has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $97.59 million and approximately $584,080.06 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VVS Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About VVS Finance

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 72,961,940,486,164 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,760,855,631,135 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VVS Finance is vvs.finance.

Buying and Selling VVS Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

