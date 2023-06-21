W. R. Berkley Co. (WRB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 23rd

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. W. R. Berkley has a dividend payout ratio of 7.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

Shares of WRB opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. W. R. Berkley has a 52-week low of $55.50 and a 52-week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.83.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. R. Berkley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter worth $152,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

