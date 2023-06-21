Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Invests $20.10 Million in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 449,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,098,000. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF comprises approximately 5.7% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. owned approximately 8.25% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,509,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 169,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $21,823,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $807,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 36.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BATS IGEB traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,587 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.26. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $50.95.

About iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

