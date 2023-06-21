Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 112,181.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,854,919 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,240,599,000 after acquiring an additional 22,834,564 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,598,736,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,570,711 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,525,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,886 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Walmart by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,382,688 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,173,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,176,496 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,883,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $154.17. 257,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,208,528. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.89 and a 1 year high of $158.23. The firm has a market cap of $415.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $150.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.22.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $123,322,669.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 253,872,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total transaction of $1,361,405.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,500,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,225,959.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 875,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total transaction of $123,322,669.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 253,872,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,763,028,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,281,553 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,669,082 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.91.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

