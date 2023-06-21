Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after buying an additional 996,990 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,582,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,892,000 after buying an additional 168,444 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,048,338,000 after buying an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,411,740,000 after buying an additional 3,691,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after buying an additional 364,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total value of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,338,605 shares of company stock valued at $513,051,343. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $432.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.00.

NYSE:LLY opened at $451.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $429.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $420.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $290.31 and a 1-year high of $456.98.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.