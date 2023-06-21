Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $8.97 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,537 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 10.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $8,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 245,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,034,000 after purchasing an additional 46,911 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $631,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 438,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 48,753 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 110,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after acquiring an additional 27,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $383,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.61. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $52.31.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

