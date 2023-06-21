Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Invests $2.99 Million in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 3.6% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.76. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $41.85 and a one year high of $47.75.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

