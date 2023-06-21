Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 718 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Weaver Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,612 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Intel were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. Intel’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on INTC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

