Weaver Consulting Group Buys 1,050 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,988,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,523,000 after buying an additional 1,917,457 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after buying an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,460,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,713,000 after buying an additional 542,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,147,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,118,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter.

USMV opened at $73.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.52. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

