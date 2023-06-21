Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Naviter Wealth LLC

Naviter Wealth LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 95,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,552,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 14.3% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 17.6% in the first quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 196,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 130,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after buying an additional 8,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 7,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.60 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $41.79. 2,325,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,841,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $35.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

