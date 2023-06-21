Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.1% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 0.51%. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,060.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.