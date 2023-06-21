WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) PT Raised to $210.00 at Loop Capital

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Loop Capital from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on WCC. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WESCO International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of WESCO International in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.43.

WCC opened at $170.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.96. WESCO International has a twelve month low of $99.00 and a twelve month high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

WESCO International ( NYSE:WCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.33%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WESCO International will post 17.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Cameron sold 7,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,179,723.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,495,914.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of WESCO International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in WESCO International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,780,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in WESCO International by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of WESCO International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,889,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of WESCO International by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, communications maintenance, repair and operating, and original equipment manufacturer products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable and conduit, communications and security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting and sustainability, and automation, controls, and motors.

