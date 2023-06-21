Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of WIA opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIA. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

