Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of WIA opened at $8.47 on Wednesday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average of $8.73.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
