Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 16th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MNP opened at $11.70 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $13.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 1,208.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

