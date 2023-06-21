Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
