Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset Premier Bond Fund alerts:

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WEA opened at $10.39 on Wednesday. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 150.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 86,492 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 392.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 108,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 86,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 559,494 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 80,588 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 16,965 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Premier Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.