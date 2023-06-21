William D. Pearce Sells 5,100 Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Stock

Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) Director William D. Pearce sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $71,655.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ooma Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of OOMA stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.57. 85,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,408. Ooma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.01 and a 12 month high of $16.76. The company has a market cap of $368.62 million, a P/E ratio of -112.08 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OOMA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Institutional Trading of Ooma

About Ooma

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ooma by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 444,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ooma by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 424,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 14,294 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Ooma by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 91,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

