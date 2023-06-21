Williams Financial LLC Has $522,000 Position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Williams Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,771 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 22,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IYH stock opened at $277.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $277.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.43. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $250.10 and a 12-month high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.