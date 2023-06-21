Williams Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 94,206 iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Williams Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 94,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,924,000. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Williams Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.2693 dividend. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

