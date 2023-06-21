WJ Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Mark Malcolm bought 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $214.47 per share, with a total value of $1,008,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,009. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $265.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.69.

Shares of GD traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,627. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $59.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $214.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.62.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.08. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.17%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

