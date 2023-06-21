WJ Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

WJ Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTS traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.85. 1,061,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,667,460. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.63 and a 52 week high of $29.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.03.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

