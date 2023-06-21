WJ Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

WJ Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,495,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,902,943,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,013,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,092,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,324,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,524,000 after acquiring an additional 28,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,318,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,168,000 after acquiring an additional 249,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE ROK traded up $3.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $319.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $321.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $280.67.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,293,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 7,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $2,395,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,234,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,638,955 over the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.