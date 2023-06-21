Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Hits New 52-Week High at $116.28

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $116.28 and last traded at $116.28, with a volume of 8224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $115.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Woodward from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Woodward in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Woodward from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Woodward from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Woodward Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.22.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.24. Woodward had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $718.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Woodward

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total value of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Woodward news, Director Ronald M. Sega sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $223,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,531,799.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $224,050.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,440 shares of company stock worth $602,974. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWD. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after buying an additional 768,984 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in Woodward during the first quarter worth about $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,088,000 after purchasing an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the Aerospace and Industrial segments. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Featured Articles

