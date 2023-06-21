World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Shares Gap Up to $125.43

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $125.43, but opened at $135.62. World Acceptance shares last traded at $138.59, with a volume of 38,563 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on World Acceptance in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

World Acceptance Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 17.03 and a current ratio of 17.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $876.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Transactions at World Acceptance

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.48. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $160.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that World Acceptance Co. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,714.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other World Acceptance news, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $55,328.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,714.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin sold 5,815 shares of World Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $477,818.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 749,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,623,638.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,199 over the last ninety days. 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of World Acceptance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in World Acceptance in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 162.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 578 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in World Acceptance by 27.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 70.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

Featured Stories

