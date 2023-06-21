Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWJ. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 284,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,679,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,732,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $62.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,069,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,874,150. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.88. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $47.64 and a 1-year high of $64.11. The stock has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

