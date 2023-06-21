Wrapped TRON (WTRX) Price Reaches $0.0717 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0717 or 0.00000239 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion and approximately $1.32 million worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped TRON is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

Buying and Selling Wrapped TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.0710859 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $927,640.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

