X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYDW – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,452,015 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3,726% from the previous session’s volume of 116,350 shares.The stock last traded at $44.90 and had previously closed at $45.06.

X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYDW. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 1,359.2% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co increased its position in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 16,030,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,000 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000.

About X-trackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF

The Xtrackers Low Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated high yield bonds with a low yield to worst. HYDW was launched on Jan 11, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

