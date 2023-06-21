XRUN (XRUN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $86,968.36

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. In the last week, XRUN has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. XRUN has a total market cap of $333.05 million and approximately $86,968.36 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XRUN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRUN Token Profile

XRUN launched on April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official website is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XRUN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

